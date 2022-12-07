Not all Donbass students wanted to demobilize — Putin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Some students in Donbass did not want to demobilize and continue to participate in the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights on Wednesday.

"I must say that not all students of Donbass have used this right to demobilization," he pointed out. The head of state explained that he recently spoke with the winner of this competition, a native of Donbass, after the ‘We Are Together’ volunteer award ceremony.

"He said that, of course, it was very positively received in Donetsk and Donbass in general. But he knows people, his comrades, who did not want to demobilize and continue to participate in hostilities," Putin revealed his dialogue with the volunteer.