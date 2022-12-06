Putin continues to drive by himself when he can — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘has been driving all his life’ and continues to do so now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The president, you know, has been driving his whole life and, sometimes, gets behind the wheel. It's no secret to anyone, you know that he sometimes, when not in the Kremlin, when he's either in Novo-Ogaryovo or in Sochi, he himself drives a small electric car there, everyone has seen this many times. So he often drives the car," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on footage from the Crimean bridge, over which Putin had driven the day before.

Putin drove on Monday over the Crimean bridge reconstructed after the terrorist attack. The head of state instructed the deputy prime minister who accompanied him, Marat Khusnullin, to fully complete the repair of the bridge by "the middle of the summer season.".