Zaporozhye Region’s acting governor denies Kiev’s claims about seizure of city of Pologi

MELITOPOL, December 2. /TASS/. Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky has denied Kiev’s claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have allegedly seized the city of Pologi and the region is without water and electricity.

"Pro-Ukrainian media outlets have been spreading false reports for several days that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have allegedly seized the city of Pologi, administration officials and residents are being evacuated from Mikhailovka and Vasilyevka and the Zaporozhye Region is without water and electricity. I hope that it’s clear to everyone that these are the fantasies of Kiev’s propaganda machine whose only goal is to disrupt our peaceful life, spread panic and delude their own troops who are sent to die every day by their foreign supervisors," Balitsky wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Acting head of the Vasilyevka District Natalya Romanichenko said earlier that Ukraine sought to destabilize the situation in the area by spreading fake news about alleged preparations for an evacuation of local residents. According to the official, the authorities are doing "everything to calm people down" as the situation in the district remains stable.

Pologi, Mikhailovka and the Vasilyevka District are located in the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region.