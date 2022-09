MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t have plans to shut down access to the video sharing platform, YouTube, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev told reporters.

"We still don’t have plans to ban YouTube," he said.

Shadayev said at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June that YouTube ranked as the top platform in terms of mobile traffic among major Russian mobile Internet providers, accounting for 18% of the traffic.