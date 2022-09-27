No separate declaration of sovereignty for Kherson Region — local official

KHERSON, September 27. /TASS/. Sovereignty of the Kherson Region is a technical issue and there will be no special declaration of the region’s sovereignty, the head of the regional military-civilian administration told journalists on Tuesday.

"Citizens want us to be part of the Russian Federation. <…> For some period it [sovereignty] will be technically present but simply without any special declaration. We have a slightly different situation than the LPR and DPR, the Kherson Region directly becomes part of the Russian Federation," Vladimir Saldo said.

He specified that the majority of residents have already voted in favor of joining Russia.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.