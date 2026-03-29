Kremlin describes Russian MPs' visit to US as very helpful

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The visit by Russian lawmakers to the United States was highly productive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Of course, this trip was very helpful," he said, commenting on the recent meetings.

Earlier, a delegation of five Russian lawmakers visited the United States at the invitation of Member of the House of Representatives Anna Paulina Luna. In Washington, they met with members of both the Republican and Democratic parties, held a session with the National Security Council, and conducted discussions with experts.