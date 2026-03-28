Delegation of Russian parliamentarians takes off from Washington — airport

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. A delegation of Russian parliamentarians has completed their trip and left the US capital, a source at Washington Dulles International Airport told TASS.

"The Russian plane has taken off," the source said, noting that it was a plane belonging to the special detachment Rossiya. The plane can make an intermediate landing in New York.

A group of five Russian deputies went to the United States at the invitation of Member of the House of Representatives, Anna Paulina Luna (Republican, Florida). On Thursday, they met with lawmakers from both American parties, and on Friday they held closed-door meetings with representatives of the American administration and the academic community.