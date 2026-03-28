Ukraine launches four attacks on DPR over past day damaging civilian infrastructure

DONETSK, March 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military struck the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic four times in the past 24 hours, hitting residential buildings, vehicles, and other civilian targets, according to the DPR head’s administration department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes.

"We recorded four armed attacks by Ukrainian military units. No civilian casualties have been reported. Ten residential buildings, several passenger cars, a truck, and four civilian sites were damaged," the statement said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army used four different types of ammunition in the Donetsk, Volnovakha, and Yasinovataya areas.