Energodar head says Ukrainian drone attacks intensity critically high

MELITOPOL, March 28. /TASS/. A critically high intensity of drone attacks is observed in Energodar, Zaporozhye Region, the Ukrainian army’s attacks are indiscriminate, said Mayor of the satellite town of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) Maxim Pukhov.

"The last few days have seen a critically high intensity of drone attacks. The enemy does not discriminate the targets. Be as attentive and careful as possible. Do not disregard the safety rules. Take care of yourself and your loved ones," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Pukhov said that Ukraine launched drone strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Energodar, and a young woman and a man were wounded.