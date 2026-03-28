Italy joins ‘No Kings’ protest

ROME, March 28. /TASS/. Several Italian public and political organizations have supported the "No Kings" anti-war campaign with the largest demonstration marching through the Italian capital, a TASS correspondent reports.

According to law enforcement agencies, about 25,000 people marched through the center of Rome. The organizers say that 10 times more people took part. The demonstrators carried banners and shouted slogans such as "No to authoritarianism," "No to wars," "No to rearmament," "No to genocide," and "No to repression." There were also anti-government slogans and inscriptions denouncing various leaders.

The action was supported by the Greens and Left Alliance political party and leader of the Italian General Confederation of Labour Maurizio Landini. The march was attended by representatives of 700 associations, including extreme leftists and supporters of minorities.

Law enforcement agencies were put on high alert over the possibility of attacks by extremist activists. No incidents were reported.

"No Kings" demonstrations originated in the United States in protest against the policies of President Donald Trump. March 28 was declared an International No Kings Day. Demonstrations took place in Washington and a number of European cities, including London, Paris and Madrid. In Italy, marches were also held in Florence, ANSA news agency reports.