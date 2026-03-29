Iran launches another missile strike on Israeli territory — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 29. /TASS/. The Iranian armed forces have conducted a new missile attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.

Israel's Home Front Command has sent emergency alerts to residents of the affected areas via their mobile phones. Citizens are instructed to immediately take shelter in protected areas and remain there until further notice.