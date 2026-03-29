UAVs from Iraq attack Qasrak military base in northwestern Syria — army

RABAT, March 29. /TASS/. The Qasrak military base in the Al Hasakah Governorate in northeastern Syria was attacked by drones launched from neighboring Iraq, the Syrian army reported.

"Four combat drones were used to strike the Qasrak base," the army said, according to Al Hadath TV. The statement added that the Syrian military "holds the Iraqi government responsible for the drone attack on Syrian territory." No details have yet been released about damage to the base or potential casualties.

On March 24, Shiite militias operating in Iraq claimed responsibility for an attack on the Rmelan oil field in the Al Hasakah Governorate. Following that, the Syrian Army’s joint operations command reported that five rockets had been fired from Iraqi territory, from a village approximately 20 kilometers from the Syrian-Iraqi border.