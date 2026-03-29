US gasoline prices jump about $1 since Iran conflict escalation

WASHINGTON, March 29. /TASS/. The average retail price of a gallon of Regular gasoline in Washington has increased by about $1 over the past month since the start of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

As of Saturday, March 28, the average price of Regular gasoline in Washington stood at $4.138 per gallon, compared to $3.106 a month earlier. Nationwide, the average price reached $3.976, up from $2.982.

The average price of Premium gasoline in Washington rose to $5.087, from $4.119 a month earlier. Across the United States, Premium gasoline averaged $4.864, compared to $3.857 a month earlier.

According to the association, the highest average retail price for a gallon of Regular gasoline in the United States was recorded on June 13, 2022, at $5.262.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.