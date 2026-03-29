Pace of recovery in Russia-US relations depends on Washington — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to deepen the relations with the United States as far and as quickly as Washington is prepared to do so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"In any case, this would significantly contribute to restoring the full scope of bilateral ties, provided the US is ready and willing to move in that direction," he said, commenting on the visit by Russian lawmakers to the United States and the meetings held there.

"We are ready to move forward to the same extent and at the same pace as the Americans," Peskov added.