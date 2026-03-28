Kiev working hard to maintain control of Nikolayevka near DPR's Konstantinovka — expert

LUGANSK, March 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are attempting to hold their positions in Nikolayevka near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Unfortunately, Ukrainian militants are still present in Nikolayevka and are desperately trying to maintain their positions. Our troops are pressing them from the southwest, from the Chasov Yar area, but the Ukrainian forces have strong fortifications there and are exploiting certain tactical advantages," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian troops were engaged in combat with scattered Ukrainian units in Nikolayevka, which were still trying to control the northwestern outskirts of the town.