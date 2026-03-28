Arina Sobolenko wins WTA tournament in Miami for second time in a row

WASHINGTON, March 29. /TASS/. Belarusian Arina Sobolenko defeated American Coco Gauff in the final of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Miami to defend her title.

The match ended 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in favor of the world’s top-ranked player.

Sobolenko, 27, has held the top spot in the world rankings since October 2024. She now has 24 singles titles on the WTA Tour. Sobolenko has won four Grand Slam titles, claiming the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the US Open in 2024 and 2025.