Congresswoman Luna rejects criticism over contacts between US, Russian lawmakers

WASHINGTON, March 29. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, rejected criticism from her colleagues regarding the meetings between Russian and US lawmakers held in Washington, stressing that such exchanges are vital for ensuring peace.

"It appears there are some very angry, low-IQ members of Congress who seem to think the State Department did not approve travel for peace talks regarding Russia. These are the same people who have been useless and failed to do anything - especially when it comes to actual peace negotiations," Luna noted in a post on X, referring to US lawmakers who had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the recent meetings.

"Dems, to answer your question: while you were sending taxpayer dollars to fund Ukraine, who then turned around and sent that money to [ex-US President] Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (which failed), this administration, and yes, members of Congress including myself, are working toward a peace deal," she added, responding to claims by some Democrats that she should explain the purpose of the meetings between Russian and US lawmakers in Washington.

"You can come talk to me on the floor (which you won’t, because you’re cowards), or complain to reporters. Either way, you’re on the losing side of history. I will 1000% back peace efforts," the congresswoman concluded.

Earlier, a delegation of five Russian lawmakers visited the United States at the invitation of Luna. In Washington, they met with members of both the Republican and Democratic parties, held a session with the National Security Council, and conducted discussions with experts.