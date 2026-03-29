Jet fuel prices surge twofold due to conflict in the Middle East — expert

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran caused a twofold rise in jet fuel prices, Executive Director of Aviaport agency Oleg Panteleev told TASS.

"As hostilities destroyed the oil and gas infrastructure of the region and inflict harm to supplies of petroleum products, the international oil market started reacting by the rise in crude oil prices. In its turn, the jet fuel prices started growing noticeably above oil prices and jet kerosene prices doubled in a number of countries during three weeks," Panteleev said.

The price surged accordingly resulted in more expensive airfare, the expert noted. "In cases when the demand for transportation started collapsing due to the price growth, airlines initiated the review of flight programs, cutting the number of scheduled flights by units or even by dozens of percent," he added.