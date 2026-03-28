Israel and US attack drinking water tank in southwestern Iran

CAIRO, March 28. /TASS/. Israel and the United States have attacked a tank with 10,000 cubic meters of drinking water in the city of Haftkel in southwestern Iran, Fars news agency reported.

There were no casualties, other reservoirs were not damaged. The supply of drinking water to the city is carried out in a regular mode.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also pounded.