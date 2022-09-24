Lavrov calls on West to act in line with international conventions

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the United States and Europe to act in line with international conventions since the West has never admitted to its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

"When it comes to the legal side of this affair, both NATO and the EU have insisted they are not involved in the conflict. If so, appropriate conventions should be applied," Russia’s top diplomat said at a news conference after his speech to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. In particular, he referred to the Hague Conventions of 1907 which have been in effect ever since.