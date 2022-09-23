Kremlin has no information on whether Putin communicated with Medvedchuk after swap

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin communicated with Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk after the prisoner swap took place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I do not know whether the president communicated with him, I have no such information," Peskov replied to the corresponding question.

In general, he did not comment on the data on the exchange of the politician. "I do not comment on the subject, I do not give information on the subject of the swap," the spokesman stressed. According to him, the Kremlin also does not know where Medvedchuk is now. "No," he said when asked if the Kremlin had such information.

At the same time, he pointed out that "each exchange is the result of very hard work, very painstaking and difficult work." "In any case, we can only welcome people from the pens of the Kiev regime, especially our guys," Peskov said.

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Thursday that Medvedchuk was among those released as part of a prisoner swap with Kiev.