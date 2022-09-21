Lavrov holds talks with his Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franca held a meeting on Wednesday in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

"As always a hectic and dense [program]. Although everyone is gathered here, we are moving in different directions. Yes, [the UN] is already like a second home, but a home that has changed," Lavrov said at a meeting with Brazil's foreign minister.

Lavrov served as Russia's permanent envoy to the United Nations for a decade before becoming foreign minister in 2004. He traditionally leads the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly High-Level Week almost every year.