Partial mobilization in Russia to begin today

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A partial mobilization has been declared nationwide beginning on Wednesday, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree.

Earlier, the head of state backed the Defense Ministry’s and the General Staff’s proposal to conduct a partial mobilization to protect Russia’s sovereignty.

"[I hereby decree] to declare a partial mobilization in the Russian Federation beginning on September 21 and to call up citizens of the Russian Federation for military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the document reads.

Those Russians drafted within the framework of the mobilization will have the status of contracted servicemen and receive fitting salaries.

The Russian government was instructed to finance measures for the partial mobilization. The cabinet of ministers will also take steps "to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, other troops, military formations and bodies" during this period. Regional leaders must provide conscription to the extent and timeframes that correspond to those laid out by the Russian Defense Ministry for each territory.

The decree takes effect on the date it was officially published. The document consists of ten provisions with Provision 7 not being officially published.