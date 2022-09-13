Putin, Raisi to discuss Iranian nuclear deal situation at SCO summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Samarkand will discuss, among other things, the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told the media on Tuesday.

"Putin and Raisi will discuss the situation around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program. As you know, Russia is in favor of restoring this nuclear deal to the configuration that was approved in 2015 by the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231. Russia will continue diplomatic efforts in this context in order to help ensure that the situation around the JCPOA is eventually settled," Ushakov said.

The agenda will also include bilateral cooperation and the outlook for granting Iran full SCO membership. "The process began a long time ago. Now we are coming close to its completion. The leaders will discuss this topic, of course," Ushakov concluded.