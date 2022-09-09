Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in municipal election over 12 hours

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. More than 1 mln people have obtained electronic ballots in the election of municipal delegates in Moscow over almost 12 hours with the voting running until 20:00 Moscow time on September 11, the head of community headquarters on observing elections in Moscow in 2022 told TASS on Friday.

"As of 19:46 Moscow time, more than 1 mln ballots have been issued," Vadim Kovalev said.

The 2022 municipal election is being held in 125 city districts. Moscow residents will select 1,417 delegates to municipal councils out of more than 5,700 candidates. The elections in Moscow are taking place over several days and will run from September 9 through September 11, including in an online format.