Russia, China can reach $200 bln in trade turnover soon — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia and China can soon reach the $200 bln level in mutual trade, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Zhanshu at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The trade turnover is growing. It increased significantly by 36% last year and reached as much as $140 bln. It continues growing; it gained 30% more during the first six months of the year," Putin said. "To all appearance, we will indeed reach $200 bln soon as we desired," the Russian leader added.

The Sino-Russian strategic partnership is developing very successfully, Putin stressed.