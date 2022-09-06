Russia expects perpetrators of terrorist attack on its embassy in Kabul to be punished

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Moscow expects the perpetrators of the terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul, which killed two employees of the diplomatic mission, to be punished, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We offer our condolences in connection with the deaths of our staff as a result of a terrorist attack. We hope that those who arranged it will be identified and punished accordingly. We also hope that all conditions for the security of our embassy in Kabul will be created," Peskov said.

He added that the Russian embassy is in constant contact with local authorities and "demands that security measures be reinforced."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that an unknown militant detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, killing two members of the diplomatic mission. The ministry noted that the embassy was in close contact with Afghan special services.