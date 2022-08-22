Senator vows Estonia to face rightful clampdown if it refuses to extradite Dugina’s killer

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia will have all the grounds for a harsh response, if the Estonian authorities refuse to extradite Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who was identified as the perpetrator of the murder of Russian political scientist and journalist Darya Dugina in the Moscow region, a Russian senator said on Monday.

"If Estonia refuses to extradite the perpetrator Natalia Vovk to Russia - and there is little doubt that it will - we will have all the grounds for tough measures against Estonia as a state sheltering a terrorist," Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament), wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, the murder was devised by the Ukrainian special service and the perpetrator was Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia. A spokesman for law enforcement agencies told TASS that the woman would be put on a wanted list.

On the evening of August 20, an explosive device went off in a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV travelling along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region. The vehicle subsequently burst into flames. Evidence later emerged that an explosive device had been planted under the vehicle’s floor on the driver's side. Dugina, who was driving the car, was killed instantly. Criminal proceedings have been launched on murder charges (paragraph F of part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code’s article 105). It will be investigated by the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee.