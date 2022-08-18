Ukrainian troops disobeying commanders en masse, LPR militia reveals

LUGANSK, August 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops stationed near the city of Soledar are refusing to obey from their commanders, said Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia on Thursday.

"Numerous incidents of disobedience among Ukrainian service members are being recorded near the city of Soledar. Troops are refusing to obey the orders of their superior officers amid huge losses and a low level of supplies," he wrote on Telegram.

Marochko also said that penal military units were being formed in Konstantinovka. "Those units comprise not only military servicemen who earlier committed disciplinary offenses but also those facing criminal punishment for unauthorized abandonment of combat positions and disobeying commanding officers. After the units are formed, they will be sent to the frontline to replace the forces that have lost their combat capability," the LPR militia officer noted.