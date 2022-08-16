Russian, Belarusian security chiefs discuss security amid West’s aggressive policy

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Issues of ensuring security amid a hybrid war unleashed by Western countries were the focus of talks between Secretaries of the Russian and Belarusian Security Councils, Nikolay Patrushev and Alexander Volfovich, the Russian Security Coucnil said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed key issues of ensuring security in conditions of NATO’s aggressive policy and a hybrid war unleashed by Western countries against Russia and Belarus," it said.

The two security chiefs also discussed a number of top priority topics of bilateral cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, and other international organizations, as well as prospects for Belarus’ full-fledged membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, it added.

"Special attention was focused on cooperation in the area of information security and a draft concept of information security in the Union State of Russia and Belarus," it said.