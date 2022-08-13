Washington should force Zelensky to return to talks before it’s late — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. It would be the best solution for the United States to compel Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to return to the negotiations with Russia to avoid a defeat, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department Alexander Darchiev told TASS on Saturday.

"In order to avoid a humiliating defeat as was recently the case in Afghanistan, it would be the best solution for Washington to compel Zelensky to stop the senseless resistance and return to the negotiating table before it’s too late," Darchiev stressed.

Washington prefers not to hear Moscow’s arguments, the high-ranking diplomat pointed out.

"However, it should listen, for example, to the warning by [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov who said in a phone talk with [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken that the continued policy of beefing up the Ukrainian military and Neo-Nazi formations with American and NATO weapons that are being massively used against civilians only prolongs the agony of the Kiev regime, stretching out the conflict and multiplying victims," he added.