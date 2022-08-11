Russia’s UN envoy doubts that Kiev is interested in IAEA visit to Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya doubts that the Kiev government is interested in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).

"I am not sure that Ukraine wants that visit of IAEA as much as we do, although they claim the opposite. We had an opportunity to have the IAEA visit the ZNPP as early as at the beginning of June. And we made everything possible to make the conditions for that visit. But it did not happen because of the position of Kiev and its Western sponsors at that time, and also the position of the UN Secretariat who cited security reasons and concerns," the Russian envoy to the UN told reporters.