Russia’s UN deputy envoy says it’s legitimate to ask where ships with Ukrainian grain go

UNITED NATIONS, August 11. /TASS/. The destinations for Ukrainian ships carrying grain are raising questions are casting the recent agreement on its export in a bad light, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

Ukraine has sent its grain to the UK, Ireland, China and Turkey since the mechanism on its export went into effect.

"This is a legitimate question shedding an unfavorable light on the whole fuss with letting Ukrainian grain go. No one is apparently thinking about countries in need or developing countries in general. Looks like this whole story was just a smokescreen for Western countries," Polyansky said on Twitter.

The UN earlier said the agreement helped to reduce food prices across the world, making it more affordable for the countries in need.