Logic of US statements in Cambodia over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan looks strange — Lavrov

PHNOM PENH, August 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described as strange speculations by the United States and Japan to the effect US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was not China's business and that the principle of one China, in their opinion, did not mean that Beijing should be asked for permission regarding such matters.

"Today [at a meeting of the East Asia Summit foreign ministers in Cambodia] there were many sparkling statements of this sort, primarily about what is happening in the Taiwan Strait region following Pelosi’s visit. There were sharp statements by our Chinese partners, whom we support. And there were counter-statements by the United States and Japan to the effect that this is not China's business, and that the declared policy of supporting the One China principle does not mean that permissions from Beijing must be asked for visiting Taiwan. This is strange logic, of course," Lavrov told the media on Friday following his visit to Cambodia.

On August 2 and 3, during her tour of the Asia-Pacific Region, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. This visit was the first by an American politician of such a high rank over 25 years. China had repeatedly warned the US that if the trip took place, it would not remain without consequences and harsh retaliatory measures would follow. In connection with these events tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared.