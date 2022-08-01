Current situation much worse than Cold War, Medvedev believes

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The strategic stability situation right now is much worse than during the Cold War, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev believes.

He pointed out US President Joe Biden’s words, who said that the USSR and the US discussed security issues and achieved compromises even during the Cold War era, and that the two states need a new agreement to replace the New START, which expires in 2026.

"It is all good and fine, sure. But still, I will reiterate. The current situation is worse than the Cold War. Much worse! I we are not to blame," Medvedev said on his Telegram channel Monday. "And the most important thing… Do we even need it? The world has changed," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the White House published Biden’s statement, dedicated to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference in the UN headquarters. In particular, the statement said that Washington is ready to discuss a new arms control system with Russia that will replace the New START.

Biden noted that the NPT has always "rested on meaningful, reciprocal arms limits between the United States and Russian Federation."

"Even at the height of the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union were able to work together to uphold our shared responsibility to ensure strategic stability," Biden said.