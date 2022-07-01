Putin blames West for using Ukrainian people in geopolitical games

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The West is cynically using millions of Ukrainian people in its geopolitical games, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"In its actions, the so-called collective West <...> proceeds from the fact that there is no alternative to its model of liberal globalism. However, let’s call a spade a spade: this model is nothing but a new version of neocolonialism and a US-style world order for the chosen ones, where the rights of others are simply trampled on. It's clearly illustrated by the fate of many countries and nations in the Middle East and other regions of the world, as well as of millions of people in Ukraine, whom the West is cynically using as consumables in geopolitical games aimed at containing Russia," Putin said, addressing a meeting at the Foreign Intelligence Service’s head office dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Russia’s illegal intelligence.

He added that those containment attempts stemmed from a desire to prevent Russia from developing at the necessary pace and based on the traditional values that it needed. "Is it just containment? It is merely a fight against Russia," the president noted.