US sanctions policy targeting Moscow, Beijing also harms Europe, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Washington’s sanctions policy does not only target Russia and China, but it also stings the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Recent developments have proven that Russia and China are not the only targets of this new pattern Washington is trying to introduce. For years, the US described them as some fictitious threats, fictitious because we were willing to boost mutually beneficial cooperation based on respect, and they only created an ongoing fuss to confront us. The logic of the sanctions, aimed at exerting pressure and eroding the foundations of cooperation, does not target only Russia and China. I’m talking about the US policy concept, which is surely harmful to the European Union and Europe in general," she pointed out.

"They [the Americans] will certainly never say that they seek to weaken Europe, but in practical terms, they make everything clear," Zakharova added.