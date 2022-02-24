Football, visas and SWIFT: West urges severe sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Western countries on Thursday condemned Russia’s moves to support Donbass and called on it to end its military operation on the territory of Ukraine.

The US, the UK and other countries announced their plans to impose unprecedented and far-reaching sanctions against Russia, threatening large-scale consequences for Russia. The EU is resolved to weaken the economic base of Russia and its ability to modernize. Czech President Milos Zeman urged restrictions that had not been considered earlier. TASS has aggregated the first reaction from Western countries to Russia’s action to protect Donbass.

US President Joe Biden condemned the Russian operation in a conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky. Washington and its allies intend to slap harsh sanctions on Russia on Thursday, February 24. The UK government and the allies plan an unprecedented package of sanctions against Russia as punishment.

The aim of the sanctions to be passed on Thursday is to make it clear to the Russian leadership that they will pay a high price for this decision, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. Freezing Nord Stream 2 will be among the many measures, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer added. The EU’s toughest ever package of sanctions will affect the strategic sectors of the Russian economy, access to key technologies and the markets. "We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize," said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The EU will also freeze Russian assets in the community and stop Russian banks' access to the European financial markets.

Australia has already announced the second package of anti-Russian sanctions. The country’s blacklist will include 25 Russians. Sanctions will be announced against army commanders, deputies to the defense minister and Russian mercenaries who are allegedly "responsible for unprovoked aggression against Ukraine," as well as against four organizations engaged in the "development and sale of military technologies and weapons." The Australian government is working on another package against members of the Russian parliament.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the operation an "unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine". Upon requests from Poland and Romania, NATO held consultations under its Article 4, under which NATO can be brought together if any its members fears its security is under threat. The Alliance warned that Russia’s action is "a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security".

NATO reported on the deployment of additional defensive land, air as well as naval forces in the east of the Alliance. It will take further measures to strengthen its deterrence and defense throughout NATO. The Alliance will create strike units in its eastern part, such as in the Baltic States. Slovakia has already given its consent.

Czech President Milos Zeman believes that the developments will deal a blow to the Russian state itself. He also urged a tougher option of sanctions against Russia than it was planned initially - to cut Russia off from SWIFT.

A group of MEPs has asked UEFA to review the decision to hold the finals of the Champions League in St. Petersburg in May of this year, as well as to strip Russian cities of the chance to host international football competitions.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte thinks it is necessary to adopt the strictest sanctions against President Vladimir Putin and the government. Belgium calls for the EU to stop issuing visas to Russians.

Latvia, according to Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, will demand that NATO strengthens its presence, increases the number of its military as well as to bolster the insufficient national defense forces in the Baltic countries.