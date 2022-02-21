West seeks to create irresolvable confrontation between Russia, NATO — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to create an almost irresolvable confrontation between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian top diplomat Faisal Mekdad in Moscow on Monday.

"The situation in the world is unfolding quickly, it particularly concerns the Middle East and North Africa issues. Most regrettably, the efforts we are making to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 are being affected by the atmosphere that our Western colleagues are creating, trying to start an almost irresolvable confrontation between Russia and the Western alliance," Lavrov pointed out.

"We definitely will not let such attempts undermine our ability to reach specific results and negatively impact the progress of the closest strategic relations between Russia and Syria, as well as our efforts to achieve a fair peace based on strengthening the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of your country," the Russian foreign minister emphasized, addressing his Syrian counterpart.

The Russian top diplomat also noted that the two countries’ presidents continued to outline the goals that Moscow and Damascus were facing, which was confirmed by their contact in September 2021. "I am sure that today, we will be able to meaningfully discuss ways to promote these goals and achieve them," Lavrov concluded.