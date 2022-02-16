Putin has ambiguous view of Kiev’s willingness to implement Minsk accords — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has "quite an ambiguous" opinion of Kiev’s willingness to implement the Minsk Agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked what was the president’s opinion of Kiev’s willingness to start taking steps to implement the Minsk Agreements following his recent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Peskov said that "the opinion is quite ambiguous."

Peskov noted that senior Ukrainian officials "make contradictory statements." "On the one hand, Kiev made a statement about its commitment to the Minsk accords. On the other hand, a statement was made that the implementation of the Minsk accords would spell the downfall of Ukraine. Moreover, Kiev stated that they would not fulfill the Minsk Agreements on some intangible Russian terms," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"That said, unfortunately, it leads to very conflicting conclusions and most importantly, the actual situation is clear as after many years, Ukraine seeks to avoid implementing the Minsk Package of Measures one way or another," Peskov stressed.