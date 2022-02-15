Interaction with Russia on carbon dioxide emission cuts is needed — German Chancellor

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. There is a need to interact with Russia on the issue of carbon dioxide emissions reduction, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This issue can be efficiently resolved with "joint responsibility of Germany and Russia," the Chancellor said. "It is important this item remains in the agenda in the future exactly in relations between Germany and Russia," Scholz said.

The Russian government approved the strategy of national socioeconomic development with the low level of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in November of the last year. The target scenario anticipates greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced by 60% from 2019 level and by 80% from 1990 level by 2050, with concurrent economic growth.