Lavrov to seek points of agreement with OSCE Chairman-in-Office

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday in his opening remarks at negotiations with Poland’s visiting Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the OSCE, that he would try to find points of agreement for resolving the organization’s problems.

"Many problems have piled up over years. They undermine the basis of the OSCE and the goals that the heads of state set to this organization, namely, to be an organization of cooperation, dialogue, and compromises," Lavrov said.

"I believe that your ideas that you presented when taking office and the proposals that Russia and its partners have made in the OSCE in recent years are rational. Today we will try, and, I hope, be successful in finding points of agreement to help our Polish counterparts achieve positive results in the capacity of the OSCE chair."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that building constructive relations with Poland would be impossible as long as Warsaw fomented hostility towards Russia. The Polish Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Rau would visit Moscow in the first place in the capacity of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.