Russian envoy calls refusal to acknowledge Sputnik V vaccination ‘discrimination’

VIENNA, February 7. /TASS/. The application of new Austria's new legislation, which calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for adults while the country's Health Ministry refuses to acknowledge the certificates of those vaccinated with Sputnik V, may create new obstacles for bilateral cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Monday.

"The application of the Austrian legislation over mandatory vaccination may create new obstacles to bilateral contacts. The decree by the Austrian Ministry of Health, which discriminates against those vaccinated with [Russian] Sputnik V, raises plenty of questions not only from us, but also from many Austrian structures of entrepreneurs and the public as well as from our compatriots," the Russian ambassador wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the Russian embassy will grapple with details and with the fact "how these new artificial barriers may tell on the possibility of business-like and simple human communication." "In the emerging circumstances, the importance of solving the problem of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates between Russia and the EU increases even more," the ambassador said.