No specific plans yet for convening summit of UNSC permanent members — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The idea to convene a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council remains on the agenda, yet, there are no specific plans for the meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The idea, as such, to convene a summit of the five [UNSC members] remains on our agenda, but in practical terms there are no results yet on determining the potential prospects for the meeting."

When asked if discussions of security guarantees in Europe were held with the other leaders of the five UNSC members, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Peskov said that "there are no negotiations, as such, on security guarantees with Macron, Scholz, and so on."

"These negotiations were held with the Americans, NATO and within the framework of the OSCE," he said. "Another thing is that this topic is constantly brought up in bilateral contacts, and President Putin gives the necessary explanations."