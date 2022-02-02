Russia, China call for summit of UNSC’s five permanent members — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia and China call for a summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"It’s important that Russia and China call for a summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council in line with the initiative that our president put forward in 2020," Ushakov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the leaders of the countries that are the five permanent members of the UN Security Council hold a meeting when he spoke at the World Holocaust Forum in January 2020. The idea was supported by all the other members of this group: Great Britain, China, the USA, and France. In April 2021, in the address of the Federal Assembly to the Federal Assembly, the Russian leader expressed the hope that a face-to-face meeting of the heads of state could be held as soon as epidemiological conditions permitted.