US understands Russia’s concerns over security guarantees in Europe - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 31. / TASS /. Washington understands Moscow’s concerns over security guarantees in Europe, Assistant to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov stated.

"It seems to me that [US President Joe] Biden has said quite clearly that Washington is aware of Russia’s concerns, although they have their own ones. Biden is ready to resume dialogue with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, which the leaders agreed on. The contacts will continue, moreover, the presidents will facilitate the talks, which are going to be held by the country’s interdepartmental teams in Geneva," the Kremlin aide noted following the phone conversation between the Russian and US heads of state.

At the same time, the Kremlin aide stated that during the talks, Biden did not specify the points that US did not like in Moscow’s proposals. "No, there were no specific points. But, as I have already mentioned, the US said that the advancement of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border was unacceptable, Washington emphasized that," Ushakov said.