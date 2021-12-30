Putin highlights strong partnership with Belgrade in holiday message to Serbian president

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out in a holiday message to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that their recent talks in Sochi had confirmed strong strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"The President of Russia extended New Year and Christmas greetings to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, emphasizing that the recent high-level talks in Sochi fully confirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia and made it possible to outline new plans for mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas," the statement reads.

Putin was also hopeful that Moscow and Belgrade would maintain a constructive dialogue and close cooperation on pressing bilateral, regional, and global issues, which was in the core interests of the two countries’ people and in line with the need to ensure stability and security in Europe.

The Russian president also sent a holiday message to President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman, wishing good health to him and happiness and prosperity to the Czech people. In his message to Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, Putin highlighted progress in Russian-Croatian cooperation that was fully in line with the interests of the two countries’ people and the entire European continent. In a message to Slovenian President Borut Pahor, the Russian leader emphasized the importance of the constructive dialogue that the two countries had maintained in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. "Noting the symbolic significance of the agreement to establish the Day of Russian-Slovenian Friendship, Vladimir Putin expressed his hope for continued joint work on all important aspects of bilateral relations," the statement added.