Vucic says Kornet anti-tank missile systems better than Javelins

BELGRADE, December 25. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called the Russian Kornet anti-tank missile systems the best in the world, adding that they are better than the US Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

"I am very glad they have been supplied, Kornet (anti-tank missile systems - TASS) are very important. Look how they worked in Syria, their second name is ‘destroyer of tanks’. <...> Those are the best missiles in the world, they are slightly better than Javelin missile systems, which are also fantastic. This strengthens the Serbian army," Vucic said in an interview aired by the TV Prva channel on Friday.

Earlier, the Politika newspaper said that a batch of launch facilities of Kornet anti-tank missile systems had been delivered from Russia to Serbia. The missiles were supplied to the Belgrade military airfield Batainitsa on Thursday by an Il-76 military transport aircraft, the paper said.

On December 2, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said during the talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Moscow that the country had received launch facilities of Kornet anti-tank missile systems.

Earlier, Russia handed over to Serbia 30 T-72MS tanks and 30 BRDM-2MS armored personnel carriers. From 2018 to February 2020, Russia donated four Mi-35M helicopters, six MiG-29 fighters, 10 BRDM-2 amphibious armored scout cars, three Mi-17V-5 transport helicopters, and Pantsir-S1 air-defense missile-gun systems to Serbia as military-technical assistance.