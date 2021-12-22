Putin picked in-person press conference format for convenience, efficiency - spokesman

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided on his own that his December 23 press conference will take place in an in-person format, which is much more efficient, comfortable and in greater demand by the journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Wednesday.

"[Putin] is well aware that [in-person communication] is much more efficient, it is more convenient for the journalists and is in greater demand by the journalists; therefore, the annual right of the journalists to ask the president any questions must be implemented," the spokesman said, adding that the president chose this format himself.

The annual press conference will take place on December 23 in the Moscow Manege, where the president will arrive at in order to answer questions from the media. In 2020, Putin held the press conference in his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, with the majority of reporters talking to him over a video bridge.