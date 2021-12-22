Lavrov blasts ploy to depict MH17 tragedy as government affair rather than criminal case

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed a Dutch court’s "unacceptable" scheme to depict the July 2014 MH17 crash case in Ukraine as a as government affair rather than a criminal case, when speaking to the RT TV channel on Wednesday.

"We can see efforts to create the impression that it is not a criminal case but a government affair because Russia allegedly guided those people [accused in the case in the Hague]," he noted. "This is completely unacceptable," Lavrov emphasized.

"In fact, it is a criminal trial, this is how we view it. And as far as we understand, any impartial lawyer would identify the case this way," the Russian foreign minister insisted.

Lavrov noted that Russia was closely following the trial and would express its position once the court announced its verdict. "Once a verdict is announced, we will make a statement on the matter, but for now, we are keeping a close eye on the trial particularly because it concerns Russian nationals who are defendants in the case," he specified.

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala-Lumpur crashed in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people from ten countries. The Joint Investigative Team (JIT) was established in order to carry out a criminal investigation of the tragedy. In June 2019, the JIT announced that it had identified a group of four people, suspected of being involved in the incident. They are former militia leader in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, and his subordinates Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko. The trial against them began in the Netherlands on March 9, 2020. They are accused of delivering a Buk missile system from Russia to Ukraine. The trial is taking place in the absence of the accused. Russian officials repeatedly expressed their lack of confidence in the results of the JIT’s work, and pointed out the groundlessness of the accusations, as well as the unwillingness to use Moscow’s conclusions during the investigation.